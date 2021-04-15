Boston marks 8 years since marathon bombing killed 3 people

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is marking eight years since the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon killed three people and injured scores of others. Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday paid a noontime visit to the downtown memorial marking the bombing site. There will also be a moment of silence at 2:49 p.m., marking the time when the first bomb detonated. Janey will then join Gov. Charlie Baker later Thursday to lay wreathes at the bombing sites. The city marks each April 15 with “One Boston Day,” a day where acts of kindness and service are encouraged.