Child abuse awareness walk planned for this weekend in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - April is "Child Abuse Prevention Month," and Child Protect of Mercer County is hosting a walk on Saturday to raise awareness.

The free walk will begin at 10 AM at the Mercer County Courthouse. Child Protect is encouraging anyone in the community to come out and participate.

Child Protect said the Mercer County community is always supportive but hopes this event will further the organization's reach.

"I think this community really excels at looking at our child population, recognizing when there's safety issues and making the necessary calls or reports to the West Virginia Child Abuse Hotline when it's necessary," Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director at Mercer County Child Protect, said. "I feel like this community, all year round, does what they can to protect children, and it really is everyone's responsibility."