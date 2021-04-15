Colin Cline to serve as Bluefield’s interim city manager

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield's City Attorney Colin Cline is stepping in as the interim Bluefield City Manager.

Cline was sworn in Tuesday afternoon, as Dane Rideout finished his last day as City Manager.

Cline said Rideout saw the potential in the city of Bluefield and put it into action. He said the management principles Rideout implemented will make his job as interim city manager much smoother.

"The organization that I have to run for the next 16 weeks is excellent," he said. "The management principles in place here are fantastic, and more importantly, the organization itself. The people staffing the organization are excellent from the department heads, police officers, public works people, firemen."

The new permanent city manager has already been hired. Cecil Marson is scheduled to begin the job in August.