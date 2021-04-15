Collegiate Recovery Day celebrated at Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday is Collegiate Recovery Day!

The day is celebrated to bring awareness to recovery for college students who may be experiencing addiction or substance abuse disorders.

There are seven Collegiate Recovery Coaches across the Mountain State, including at Concord University.

Recovery coaches say college campuses are hostile environments for people in recovery, but resources are available to help them with any struggle.

"I think anybody that's adjusting to college life, whether its a substance abuse disorder or mental health disorder or depression," said Brandon Whitehouse, Recovery Coach at Concord University. "There are services. If not through collegiate recovery, we can link you to services. I think everyone should take advantage of this. It's free, we're here to help."

If you would like more information about Collegiate Recovery, contact Brandon Whitehouse at bwhitehouse@concord.edu or call 304-800-6118.

If you have questions or are looking for support, resources or help, contact the Collegiate Recovery Network by clicking here.