Divers aim to reach capsized ship in search for survivors

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — It’s become a race against time in the search for 12 missing people from an oil industry platform ship that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast Guard divers hope a break in stormy weather will give them an opportunity to reach the overturned ship’s hull. The Seacor Power flipped over Tuesday as hurricane-force winds kicked up dangerous seas off the Louisiana coast. The Coast Guard said before dawn Thursday that they’re still trying to work out how to get inside the vessel. Six people were rescued alive and one body was found floating on the water in the continuing search.