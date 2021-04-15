EU’s Borrell voices solidarity with US in SolarWinds hack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’ foreign policy chief has expressed “solidarity” with the U.S. in the wake of the so-called SolarWinds hack, a breach of federal government agencies and American corporations that’s blamed on Russian hackers. Josep Borrell said in a statement that the “compromise affected governments and businesses worldwide, including in EU Member States.” The Biden administration is expected to soon announce a response to the SolarWinds hack, and has also been occupied by an intrusion affecting Microsoft Exchange email software. The company has said that was carried out by Chinese state hackers.