Flying Eagles close regular season with section victory

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley boys raced out to a commanding 16-4 lead and never relented in a 60-41 win over Princeton on Thursday night.

Four player finished in double figures for the Flying Eagles, including Ben Gilliam, who scored a team-high 14 points. The team closes the season by winning three of their final four games.

Woodrow Wilson will travel down to Princeton for a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster Co. 70 (Boys/OT)