Former US official: Taiwan-US partnership stronger than ever

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president and an unofficial delegation of former senior U.S. government officials sent by President Joe Biden have reaffirmed “rock solid” U.S.-Taiwan ties. “I can see with confidence that the United States’ partnership with Taiwan is stronger than ever,” former Sen. Chris Dodd said. U.S. support for Taiwan is coming at a time of increased naval maneuvers and flybys by China’s military in the waters and airspace around the self-ruled island. Taiwan said it would work with the US and other like minded countries to safeguard peace in the Indo-Pacific region.