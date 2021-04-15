Funeral set for slain West Virginia high school athlete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Services are set for a West Virginia high school athlete who was fatally shot last week. The funeral for Capital High School senior Kelvin “KJ” Taylor will be held Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the 11 a.m. service. Face coverings will be required and social distancing measures will be in place. The 18-year-old Taylor was shot in the chest on April 7. On Monday, police announced that a vehicle of interest was located in Kanawha County, although no further details were released. Taylor had played football and basketball and was set to graduate next month.