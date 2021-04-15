Ghislaine Maxwell, citing new charges, seeks trial delay

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is seeking to delay her July trial until next year on the grounds that new sex trafficking charges require additional trial preparation. A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein’s onetime girlfriend wrote in a letter to the trial judge Thursday that a superseding indictment last month makes it impossible to be ready for trial by July 12. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim says a three-month delay is the minimum that would be needed and suggested a delay to at least mid-January would be best. Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested last July. She remains held without bail.