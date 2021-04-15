Greenbrier East-Woodrow Wilson girls basketball postponed

(WVVA) - The Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 title game between the Lady Spartans and Lady Flying Eagles has been, at least, postponed, according to athletic directors at both schools.

The game was originally scheduled for this evening at 7 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, Greenbrier County Schools announced a positive COVID-19 test at Greenbrier East High School.

An individual at Greenbrier East High School has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all GEHS students will learn... Posted by Greenbrier County Schools on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The post states that athletic activities will be suspended until Saturday, April 17. It is still unclear, at this time, whether the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

WVVA will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.