Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Honduran woman in the U.S. illegally who received sanctuary in a Salt Lake City church with her two young daughters for more than three years is now free to leave without risk of deportation. Vicky Chavez stepped outside First Unitarian Church for the first time in 1,168 days on Thursday as church congregants cheered. Chavez and her family went inside the First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled from an abusive boyfriend in Honduras. Chavez received notice Monday that she had been granted a stay of removal, which limits her risk of deportation for a year. She says she plans to remain in Utah.