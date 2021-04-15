Lawrence Brothers, Inc. Expansion to create 40 new jobs in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Lawrence Brothers, Inc. will be expanding its operations in Bluefield, bringing 40 new jobs to the area.

The company plans to invest $3.2 million to expand its facility, machinery and equipment. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority provided a $400,000 loan to assist with the expansion.

"This announcement is encouraging news, confirming that Southwest Virginia is making significant progress in efforts to diversify the economy," said Virginia Delegate Will Morefield. "I commend Lawrence Brothers for making the commitment to expand and all of the economic development organizations for making this possible."

Lawrence Brothers, Inc. got its start in Bluefield as a welding business in 1974, founded by Jim and Dale Lawrence.

The corporation builds battery trays, does heavy metal fabrication and custom metal applications. They serve various industries, including underground mining, energy, electrical, automotive, material handling, airline and the general metal industrial goods industry.

Further information on Lawrence Brothers, Inc. may be found at the company’s website at www.lbimanufacturing.com.