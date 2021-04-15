Leaders in the two Virginias react to Afghan troop withdrawal

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Twenty years of boots on the ground in Afghanistan, and President Joe Biden is vowing to bring all U.S. troops home from Southwest Asia by September 11, 2021. It's the 20th anniversary of the deadly terror attack that was the flash point that started U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan

"I've concluded that it's time to end America's longest war. It's time for American troops to come home," President Biden said.

Leaders in the two Virginias reacted to the news.

In a statement, West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said: "After nearly 20 years, it is time to bring America’s troops home once and for all. I speak for a grateful nation when I say we will never forget the sacrifices our military servicemen and women and their families made to bravely protect our nation in the face of terrorism. As we move forward, we need to do everything possible to recoup American assets and resources from the region. We must promote greater cooperation between our partners in the Middle East to support the Afghan government and their people."

West Virginia U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, "I think if you put date certain, which the President did... you then allow for certain elements... to maybe withdraw and then come back. We saw that in Iraq. But I do think the American people and I, after 20 years, are weary of our engagement there."

In the Commonwealth, Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said: "The U.S. went into Afghanistan in 2001 to defeat those who attacked the U.S. on 9/11. It took us 10 years to find and kill Osama bin Laden. We stayed an additional 10 years to help train Afghan security forces and create conditions for a more stable future in that country. It is now time to bring our troops home, maintain humanitarian and diplomatic support for a partner nation, and refocus American national security on the most pressing challenges we face."

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner also responded and said: "We went in to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the deadly attack on 9/11 to take away the Taliban’s safe haven, and we have worked with our Afghan partners and NATO allies toward that end. As you note in the statement for the record, Al-Qa’ida’s senior leadership has suffered severe losses in the past few years. Any withdrawal must be conducted in a manner that is coordinated among our military, diplomatic, and intelligence partners, and in close consultation with our NATO allies. We should continue to support the Afghan government, and we must ensure the safety of those dedicated Afghans who have worked closely with the United States over the last twenty years."

President Biden plans to begin the final withdrawal on May 1, 2021.