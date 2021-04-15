London police charge man seen with ax near Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have charged a London man who was spotted carrying an ax near Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police force said private security guards working on a main road outside the palace detained the suspect Tuesday evening after they were alerted to reports of a man carrying what appeared to be an ax. Police said 46-year-old Vladyslav Dryhval was charged Thursday with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing a bladed article. The police force previously said there were no reports of injuries and that the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related. Buckingham Palace is the queen’s official London residence. She has stayed at Windsor Castle outside London during the the coronavirus pandemic.