Mayor’s request for release of school shooting video denied

A Tennessee mayor has asked for the release of video footage of a shooting at a high school that left a student dead and a police officer wounded, but the local district attorney denied the request. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said on Twitter that she requested release of redacted video footage of Monday’s shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. She said her request was denied by the district attorney, who told her the integrity of the investigation needed to be protected. Police said a 17-year-old student had a gun inside a school and was fatally shot in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom. An officer was wounded.