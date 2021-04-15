Mercedes rolls out luxury electric car in duel with Tesla

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Mercedes-Benz has a new luxury car and it’s electric powered. The EQS unveiled on Thursday is only the latest offering from Germany’s carmakers as they try to challenge electric newcomer Tesla. The EQS appeals to wealthy, tech-minded buyers with its giant touchscreen panel that stretches across the entire front of the car in place of the usual dashboard. It’s the battery-powered counterpart to the Mercedes brand’s luxury flagship, the S-Class which costs more than $100,000. For now Mercedes isn’t saying how much the EQS will cost.