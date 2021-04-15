Missouri House delays lawmaker resignation to finish review

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has refused to accept a lawmaker’s resignation to allow the Ethics Committee to fully investigate allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The GOP-led House voted 153-0 Thursday to prevent Rep. Rick Roeber from resigning Friday as he had planned. Roeber’s adult children in a letter to House leadership last year wrote that he sexually and physically abused them when they were young. The House’s action means the Ethics Committee can continue investigating claims against him. It is expected to complete a final report on Roeber next week.