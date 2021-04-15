Skip to Content

NASA spacecraft leaves mess after grabbing asteroid samples

New
6:02 pm National news from the Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft left a mess at an asteroid after grabbing a load of rubble last fall for return to Earth. NASA released before and after shots Thursday. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft made one final flyby of asteroid Bennu on April 7, passing within 2 miles. The latest pictures show the disturbance left by October’s sample collection. A depression is visible where Osiris-Rex penetrated the surface, vacuuming up rubble. Boulders were hurled by all the commotion, with one flung an estimated 40 feet. Osiris-Rex will depart Bennu’s vicinity next month and head back to Earth with the precious samples. It’s due to arrive in 2023.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content