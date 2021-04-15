Pandemic-driven spring football requires virtual creativity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juggling church and football can be a typical Sunday for NFL fans. The coronavirus pandemic had some college football fans facing the challenge. Leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision pushed football to this spring due to the virus. Schools still faced some of the same issues in the spring that colleges dealt with in the fall — canceled games, limited practices, sidelined players. But Sundays were more of a spring thing. The Ohio Valley Conference and Northeast Conference decided to play on Sunday to help schools staff all the sports in this chaotic spring. But teams got it done, and now the 16-team FCS playoff bracket will be announced Sunday with the rest of the teams turning their attention back to fall.