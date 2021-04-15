Raleigh General Hospital reopens visitation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After previously restricting all visitors, Raleigh General Hospital has reopened visitation for certain patients.

Visitations have reopened after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined in the area.

Each patient is now allowed to have one visitor per day from 12 to 4 p.m. Visitors are not allowed to switch out with other people, Raleigh General advises people to plan for one designated visitor each day.

Patients considered high-risk, immunocompromised, in isolation, or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted visitors.

COVID-19 screening will still take place for all who enter the hospital, and everyone required to wear a mask.

