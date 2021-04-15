Regulators rebuke PG&E for neglect in reducing wildfire risk

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California power regulators are stepping up their oversight of Pacific Gas & Electric after finding that the utility has neglected the maintenance of an electrical grid that has ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California and forced periodic blackouts affecting millions of people. The reprimand delivered Thursday to PG&E served as official notice that it hasn’t been doing enough to reduce the risks posed by a combination of crumbling equipment and overgrown trees near its power lines. It marks the first step in a process that could eventually lead to regulators revoking PG&E’s utility license. PG&E says it’s made improvements to its tree-trimming program and will continue as part of its wildfire prevention efforts this summer.