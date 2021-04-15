Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral

LONDON (AP) — Senior royals will wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms. Queen Elizabeth II’s decision means Prince Harry won’t be risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during Saturday’s funeral. Members of the royal family often wear uniforms by virtue of their honorary roles with the British armed forces. Harry lost his honorary military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year. Britain’s Press Association reported that protocol suggests Harry may only wear a suit with medals at royal functions even though he is an army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.