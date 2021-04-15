Spreading Messages of Faith: From The Two Virginias to South Africa

Living in the Mountain State or the Commonwealth one grows up with a love for community, fun, fellowship and faith.

Graham High School & Bluefield College alumni Whitney Browning is an example of those qualities.

Many may recogonize Browning from her participation in local initiatives. such as 'Keep Mercer Clean' or her with messages of faith in the lifestyle section of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph or maybe her incredible skills on the soccer field for the the Bluefield Rams.

Browning will quickly tell you above all else is her faith.

Within the next few months Browning is taking the faith-based lessons she learned right in Applachia onto the international stage.

"So the group that I work with it's called the Awakening," said Browning. "It's part of the Internation Pentacostal Holliness Church, but we really target equipping, discipling and raising up and sending out young leaders and young ministers so the working we're going to be doing in South Africa is just that."

Browning was recenty approved by the World Missions Ministry Council to serve as amissionary for 'the Awakening International Training Base in South Africa

"I feel like the Lord has sent me as a go-er or as a missionary. But I also know we have to have prayers so I need people supporting me and coming up underneath me and praying," said Browning.

"I also need people who are willing to say, I want to be part of this. Whatever you're doing I want to sow into this a give financially and so right now I'm in a season of asking people to monthly in order to raise my full budget to not only get me to the field but keep me there."

If you would like to keep up with Whitney's journey or donate to the effort click here.