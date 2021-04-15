Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:34 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beth Haven Christian 65, Mercer Christian 56

Braxton County 66, Ravenswood 63

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70

Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46

Moorefield 52, Keyser 47

Pendleton County 72, Petersburg 28

Ripley 66, Sissonville 54

South Charleston 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 62

Tygarts Valley 54, Tucker County 42

Wheeling Park 75, Brooke 54

Wirt County 74, Calhoun County 40

Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chapmanville vs. Logan, ccd.

Clay-Battelle vs. Hundred, ccd.

Grafton vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.

Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.

Huntington vs. George Washington, ccd.

Linsly vs. Cameron, ccd.

Mount View vs. James Monroe, ccd.

Nicholas County vs. Independence, ccd.

Notre Dame vs. Parkersburg Catholic, ccd.

Oak Hill vs. Greenbrier East, ccd.

Parkersburg vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Poca vs. Williamstown, ccd.

Riverside vs. Nitro, ccd.

Scott vs. Westside, ccd.

St. Marys vs. Van, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AAAA=

Region 2=

Section 1=

Martinsburg 62, Spring Mills 41

Section 2=

Jefferson 51, Musselman 36

Region 3=

Section 2=

Woodrow Wilson vs. Greenbrier East, ppd. to Apr 17th

Region 4=

Section 1=

Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47

AA=

Region 3=

Section 1=

Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31

Region 4=

Section 2=

Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47

A=

Region 3=

Section 2=

Webster County 70, Richwood 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

