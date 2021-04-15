Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beth Haven Christian 65, Mercer Christian 56
Braxton County 66, Ravenswood 63
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70
Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46
Moorefield 52, Keyser 47
Pendleton County 72, Petersburg 28
Ripley 66, Sissonville 54
South Charleston 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 62
Tygarts Valley 54, Tucker County 42
Wheeling Park 75, Brooke 54
Wirt County 74, Calhoun County 40
Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chapmanville vs. Logan, ccd.
Clay-Battelle vs. Hundred, ccd.
Grafton vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.
Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.
Huntington vs. George Washington, ccd.
Linsly vs. Cameron, ccd.
Mount View vs. James Monroe, ccd.
Nicholas County vs. Independence, ccd.
Notre Dame vs. Parkersburg Catholic, ccd.
Oak Hill vs. Greenbrier East, ccd.
Parkersburg vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Poca vs. Williamstown, ccd.
Riverside vs. Nitro, ccd.
Scott vs. Westside, ccd.
St. Marys vs. Van, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AAAA=
Region 2=
Section 1=
Martinsburg 62, Spring Mills 41
Section 2=
Jefferson 51, Musselman 36
Region 3=
Section 2=
Woodrow Wilson vs. Greenbrier East, ppd. to Apr 17th
Region 4=
Section 1=
Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47
AA=
Region 3=
Section 1=
Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31
Region 4=
Section 2=
Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47
A=
Region 3=
Section 2=
Webster County 70, Richwood 37
___
