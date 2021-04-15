Turkish central bank maintains key rate unchanged at 19%

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has kept a key interest rate unchanged at 19%, in its first rate decision since the surprise appointment of a new governor that shook confidence in the country’s economy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month fired his third central bank head in less than two years, raising concerns about a possible return to unconventional monetary policy as the country struggles with persistent inflation. The Turkish currency plummeted against the dollar, following the appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu who, like Erdogan, has argued for lower interest rates. Kavcioglu however, has since reassured investors by indicating that the bank will follow a tight monetary policy until inflation is brought under control.