UN: Tigray’s humanitarian crisis worsens, no Eritrean exit

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the grave humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is deteriorating, with no sign of Eritrean troops withdrawing and alarmingly widespread reports of systematic rape and other sexual violence mainly by men in uniform. Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting Thursday that the U.N. knows that 4.5 million of Tigray’s nearly 6 million people need humanitarian aid, and the government estimates 91% of the population needs emergency food. He said his office this week received the first reports of more than 150 people dying from hunger.