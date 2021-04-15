Virginia DCJS offering free active shooter training online courses

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - The Virginia Dept. of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is offering free online courses about preparing for an active shooter situation. DCJS is also planning to continue its in person classes this summer.

On Thursday, WVVA spoke to Adam Keene, a Tazewell County native and the active attack training coordinator with Virginia's DCJS. Keene offered insight on what to do if a gunman enters your building, the importance of situation awareness and why the first five minutes of an active shooter situation are crucial.

For more information on the courses, go here.

