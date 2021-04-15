Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 62, Frankfort 45
Gilmer County 68, Hannan 20
Hedgesville 30, Spring Mills 17
Jefferson 68, Washington 47
Martinsburg 74, Musselman 65
Meadow Bridge 65, Richwood 62
Tolsia 51, Huntington 50
Tygarts Valley 75, Hundred 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
PikeView vs. Summers County, ccd.
St. Albans vs. Spring Valley, ccd.
Valley Wetzel vs. South Harrison, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Shady Spring 51, PikeView 45
A=
Region 3=
Section 1=
James Monroe 57, Montcalm 29
River View 67, Greater Beckley Christian 34
Region 4=
Section 2=
Gilmer County 64, Hannan 20
AA=
Region 4=
Section 1=
Buffalo 56, Poca 36
AAA=
Region 2=
Section 1=
Fairmont Senior def. Grafton, forfeit
Philip Barbour 58, East Fairmont 42
Section 2=
Lewis County def. Elkins, forfeit
Lincoln 49, Robert C. Byrd 33
Region 3=
Section 2=
Midland Trail 50, Herbert Hoover 49
Region 4=
Section 1=
Nitro 65, Point Pleasant 29
Winfield 50, Ripley 39
Section 2=
Logan 47, Lincoln County 38
Saint Joseph Central 63, Wayne 51
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Buckhannon-Upshur def. Preston, forfeit
University 47, Bridgeport 39
Region 3=
Section 1=
Capital 44, South Charleston 38
George Washington 75, Riverside 38
Region 4=
Section 2=
Parkersburg 64, Hurricane 43
Parkersburg South 49, St. Albans 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/