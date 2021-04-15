Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

12:08 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 62, Frankfort 45

Gilmer County 68, Hannan 20

Hedgesville 30, Spring Mills 17

Jefferson 68, Washington 47

Martinsburg 74, Musselman 65

Meadow Bridge 65, Richwood 62

Tolsia 51, Huntington 50

Tygarts Valley 75, Hundred 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

PikeView vs. Summers County, ccd.

St. Albans vs. Spring Valley, ccd.

Valley Wetzel vs. South Harrison, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Shady Spring 51, PikeView 45

A=

Region 3=

Section 1=

James Monroe 57, Montcalm 29

River View 67, Greater Beckley Christian 34

Region 4=

Section 2=

Gilmer County 64, Hannan 20

AA=

Region 4=

Section 1=

Buffalo 56, Poca 36

AAA=

Region 2=

Section 1=

Fairmont Senior def. Grafton, forfeit

Philip Barbour 58, East Fairmont 42

Section 2=

Lewis County def. Elkins, forfeit

Lincoln 49, Robert C. Byrd 33

Region 3=

Section 2=

Midland Trail 50, Herbert Hoover 49

Region 4=

Section 1=

Nitro 65, Point Pleasant 29

Winfield 50, Ripley 39

Section 2=

Logan 47, Lincoln County 38

Saint Joseph Central 63, Wayne 51

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Buckhannon-Upshur def. Preston, forfeit

University 47, Bridgeport 39

Region 3=

Section 1=

Capital 44, South Charleston 38

George Washington 75, Riverside 38

Region 4=

Section 2=

Parkersburg 64, Hurricane 43

Parkersburg South 49, St. Albans 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

