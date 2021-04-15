Windy and cool for the rest of the work week

Showers continue to fizzle out this morning. Some will see some mist/light drizzle and some patchy fog for the morning drive.

Majority of the area will stay dry today, but the highest elevations may see some light rain at times as moisture tries to wrap in behind the system that crossed last night.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s to start. We won't warm up too much today. Highs for most will be in the 50s with a few upper 40s possible in the higher terrain. Everyone will experience strong winds. Wind gusts will hit around 25-40 MPH at times during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will remain strong overnight with gusts around 25 MPH. Temperatures tonight drop into the 30s for most. If any moisture is leftover we may see some snow in places like western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Nothing major, just some wet snow is possible into tomorrow morning.

Most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies overnight. Another cool and windy day is in store for Friday. Highs again in the 50s with winds around 10-15 MPH. Gusts will hit around 25-35 MPH. Expect some sun to pop out on Friday.

The weekend brings back a chance for some more scattered rain, but the winds should be calmer. We remain cooler than normal even throughout next week.