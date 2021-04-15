Woman with dementia arrested over $14 theft sues police

DENVER (AP) — A 73-year-old woman with dementia is suing a Colorado city and members of its police department after she suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruises last year while being arrested after leaving a store without paying for about $14 of items. Police body camera video included in the federal lawsuit Karen Garner filed Wednesday against Loveland and three of its police officers show an officer grabbing one of her arms as she walks away from him, putting it behind her back and pushing her to the ground. She looks confused and repeatedly says “I am going home.” Police in Loveland had no immediate comment.