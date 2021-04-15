WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick drafted fourth in WNBA Draft

(WVVA) - Mountaineer senior Kysre Gondrezick has become the highest-drafted player in West Virginia women's basketball history.

Gondrezick was selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday night.

Congratulations to Kysre Gondrezick on being selected by the @IndianaFever with the fourth overall pick in the @WNBA Draft! 🚨



Can you say "Highest Draft Pick in Program History" ⁉️#HailWV @KysreRae pic.twitter.com/JdHNrfIlld — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) April 15, 2021

The guard averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game this past winter, earning an AP All-American Honorable mention nod.

She also becomes just the tenth player in program history to be drafted into the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever finished the 2020 season in 11th place out of 12 teams with a record of 6-16. The Fever's first game of the upcoming season will take place in Brooklyn, New York against the Liberty on Friday, May 14.