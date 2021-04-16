2 men killed, officer wounded in San Antonio shootout

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman and a San Antonio police officer are wounded after a shootout following a routine traffic stop. Police Chief William McManus said the Friday morning incident on the city’s West Side came as an officer stopped a pickup truck containing three occupants. The officer’s body camera recorded a few minutes of an apparently casual conversation between the officer and the truck’s occupants until the driver flashed a handgun and shot the officer in the hand. McManus said the officer returned fire, killing the male driver and a male passenger and wounding a female passenger.