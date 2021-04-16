Skip to Content

51 West Point cadets caught cheating must repeat a year

West Point officials say most of the 73 West Point cadets accused in the biggest cheating scandal in decades at the U.S. Military Academy are being required to repeat a year and eight were expelled. The cadets were accused of cheating on an online calculus exam in May while cadets were studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instructors had noticed irregularities in answers. All but one were freshmen in a class of 1,200. The academy also said it will end a 6-year-old “willful admission process” designed to protect cadets who promptly admit to wrongdoing from being kicked out. 

Associated Press

