After a week of new information regarding the vaccine roll out, where are we now?

(WVVA) - As the vaccine roll out continues across the nation, with 3 million vaccinations a day in the United States. New information coming out Thursday, as Pfizer's CEO says that a third booster shot will "likely" be needed within 12 months of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This Pfizer news comes as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine remains on pause. Those shots were halted after six women here in the U.S. developed rare blood clots after being vaccinated with the J&J vaccine. It happened within two weeks of their inoculations.

WVVA spoke with Bluefield native and healthcare professional Kristen Flack, who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine just two days before the pause. Flack told WVVA she still has no regrets after getting the vaccine.

"I don't have regrets. I work in healthcare, so I am exposed a lot to the virus. I actually work in a dialysis center, so my patients are very high risk. If I can do my part to try to protect from bringing the virus in to them. Then that's part of my job and i don't regret it." Kristen Flack, Patient Care Technician at Fresenius Medical Care

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joseph Baisden said the odds of developing these blood clots are low and the chances shrink even more as time goes by. However, Dr. Baisden added that no one should dismiss the possibility of side effects.

"Basically the things you worry about would be increasing respiratory distress and so. If that is a concern for you and you have had that vaccine then obviously you need to seek medical attention." Dr. Joseph Baisden, Radiation Oncologist at GenesisCare

As we move closer to achieving herd immunity every day, Dr. Baisden stresses we are not there yet. Alerting we should continue to use all precautions like wearing mask, social distancing and constant hand washing.

There is no word from the CDC or from the Food and Drug Administration about when the pause of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine will be lifted.

