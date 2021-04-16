As America embraces voting early, GOP moves to restrict it

More than 111 million Americans voted before Election Day in 2020. But Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again. The GOP’s campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early in-person voting will force millions of voters to contend with new rules limiting what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. Though it is difficult to forecast how exactly the changes will affect future turnout, critics argue they target a voting method that has had growing appeal for both Democrats and Republicans. The GOP says the changes are needed to ensure there’s no fraudulent voting, though last year’s election came off without any of the widespread fraud alleged by former President Donald Trump.