Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data

12:02 am National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has found that Google broke the law by misleading users about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices. The Federal Court decision was a partial win for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the nation’s fair trade watchdog, which has been prosecuting Google for broader alleged breaches of consumer law since October 2019. Google said it disagrees with the decision and is considering an appeal. The commission is seeking court orders and financial penalties against Google to be determined later.

Associated Press

