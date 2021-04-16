Autopsy: Man killed self during airport shootout with police

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A medical examiner now says a handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport died from a self-inflicted gunshot after receiving a non-fatal gunshot wound from a police officer. The man, whose identity police were withholding until the medical examiner establishes it, had shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in northern San Antonio hours before the airport confrontation Thursday. Police Chief William McManus initially said Officer John Maines shot the man fatally during an exchange of gunfire. But in a Friday statement, police say the suspect shot himself dead after receiving the non-fatal wound.