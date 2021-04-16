Beavers victorious on senior night, Taylor-Williams hits 1,000 points

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield boys basketball finished its regular season in an irregular venue -- the high school gymnasium. Still, away from the Brushfork Armory, the Beavers earned a 70-58 senior night win over PikeView.

Bluefield had three guys finish in double figures, including senior Logan Hyder, who led the way with 16 points.

The Panthers were paced by Dylan Blake's 24, but Kobey Taylor Williams' 18 points pushed him over the 1,000-career points mark. He becomes just the fifth boys player in school history to reach the milestone.

Both teams conclude their regular seasons, as sectional playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.