Big Chile study finds Chinese vaccine slashes COVID deaths

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A study of millions of Chileans who have received the Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine has found it 67% effective against symptoms and 80% against death from COVID-19. The South American country’s Health Ministry said Friday the study covered 10.5 million people, including 2.5 million who had received both doses of the vaccine and 1.5 million who had received a single dose between Feb. 2 and April 1. It counted cases starting 14 days after application of the second dose of the vaccine, which was given 28 days after the first. T vaccine reduced hospitalizations by 85%, intensive care visits by 89% and deaths by 80%.