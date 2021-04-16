Bluefield, Shady Spring open 2021 Coppinger Tournament with wins

(WVVA) - Another year, and another Coppinger Baseball Tournament is underway in the Two Virginias. On opening night, it was the Beavers and Raleigh County Tigers that came away with victories.

Bluefield dominated Summers County at Bowen Field, 18-2.

Meanwhile, after falling behind by a pair in the second inning, Shady Spring rallied for a 16-6 victory over Princeton at Hunnicut Field.

Round-robin play will continue on Saturday with PikeView taking on Shady Spring at Bowen Field at 6 p.m. Summers County will tangle with Woodrow Wilson at Hunnicutt Field, also at 6 p.m.