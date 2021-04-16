Celebrities make a stand for COVID vaccines on TV special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and celebrities including Billy Crystal and Lin-Manuel Miranda are part of a TV special aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates. The special, “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” airs at 7 p.m. Eastern Sunday on NBC. Biden will make a direct appeal in support of the vaccine effort, while former President Barack Obama will join with basketball greats Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal to add their voices to the effort. The network said the hour-long program will include Matthew McConaughey interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci to help separate “fact from fiction” about the vaccines. Also set to appear are Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried.