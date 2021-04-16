Skip to Content

Cole Chevy Mountain Festival to resume in 2021

BLUEFIELD (WVVA) - The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will resume in 2021.

The popular event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The festival will be held June 4th through June 13th at Bluefield City Park, The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced Friday.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

A Facebook page will be set up to provide more information as details are finalized, according to Chamber officials.

