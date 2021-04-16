Cool & unsettled into Saturday, a bit more sun Sunday

High pressure will keep us cool and dry overnight tonight. Besides being a little breezy, we should stay dry this evening with only passing clouds and chilly low temps in the 30s again! Turn the heat on!

Clouds will increase into tomorrow, and a few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday, though this will be far from a wash out. We'll otherwise be cool and breezy at times with highs again in the 50s. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday will bring similar weather; a little less cloud cover, a bit more sunshine, and an isolated shower or two. Highs will again be below normal, in the 50s.

We look to stay on the cool side into next week, and a stronger frontal system could bring wider-spread precipitation and another dip in temps by midweek next week!