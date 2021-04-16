Day workers fill trains out of Mumbai as virus dries up jobs

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Migrant workers are swarming rail stations in India’s financial capital Mumbai to go to their home villages as virus-control measures dry up work in the hard-hit region. “What do I do now?” asked Ramzan Ali, who’s been out of work for two weeks and was taking the train to his home village. The government of Maharashtra state imposed lockdown-like curbs on Wednesday for 15 days to check the spread of the virus. It closed most industries, businesses and public places and limited the movement of people, but didn’t stop the bus, train and air services. Maharashtra has been the center of a record surge in India, which added another 217,000 cases Friday.