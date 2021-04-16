First cases of Brazil COVID variant identified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health says the first cases of the so-called Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in two samples from residents. A news release from the department on Friday says one case was identified in an adult resident of the Northwest Region who had a history of domestic travel during the exposure period. The second case was identified in an adult resident of the Eastern Region with no history of travel. According to the department, neither case had a record of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the onset of the illness. At this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease.