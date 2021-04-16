First concert in over a year to be held in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Live music will return to Huntington for the first time in over a year on Friday for a concert that will mark the city’s 150th anniversary. The Herald-Dispatch reports that doors will open at John C. Edwards Stadium an hour before the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first major musical event held by the Marshall Artists Series since the beginning of the pandemic. Series spokesperson Angela Jones says the “Mountain Stage” concert will feature local indie-rock band Ona. Seating will be socially distanced and tickets are $60.