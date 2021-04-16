FOIA bill allows access to criminal investigation records

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill in the Virginia legislature allowing the public access to limited criminal investigation records will go into effect in July, along with a handful of other bills related to government transparency. Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, a former television reporter, introduced House Bill 2004. The bill requires files related to non-ongoing criminal investigations be released under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act law. Hurst says he hopes the bill will give the public reasonable access to criminal investigation files. It allows those who request access to files including descriptions of the crime, where and when the crime was committed, the identity of the investigating officer, and a description of any injuries suffered or property stolen.