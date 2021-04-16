Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 70, Roane County 59
Greenbrier West 74, Midland Trail 57
Hedgesville 0, Washington 0
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown 41, Wheeling Park 32
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 47, Capital 46
Region 4=
Section 2=
Parkersburg 67, Parkersburg South 49
AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
North Marion 64, Weir 54
Section 2=
Hampshire 41, Keyser 30
Region 4=
Section 1=
Nitro 71, Winfield 64, OT
Section 2=
Logan 51, Saint Joseph Central 43
A=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Doddridge County 61, Clay-Battelle 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/