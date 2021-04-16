Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:26 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 70, Roane County 59

Greenbrier West 74, Midland Trail 57

Hedgesville 0, Washington 0

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown 41, Wheeling Park 32

Region 3=

Section 1=

George Washington 47, Capital 46

Region 4=

Section 2=

Parkersburg 67, Parkersburg South 49

AAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

North Marion 64, Weir 54

Section 2=

Hampshire 41, Keyser 30

Region 4=

Section 1=

Nitro 71, Winfield 64, OT

Section 2=

Logan 51, Saint Joseph Central 43

A=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Doddridge County 61, Clay-Battelle 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

