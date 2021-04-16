German-Australian author Walter Kaufmann dies at 97

BERLIN (AP) — German-Australian author Walter Kaufmann has died at the age of 97. Kaufmann survived the Nazi persecution of Jews and later played a prominent role in the literary scene of Communist East Germany. His death was confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday by Dirk Szuszies, a Berlin filmmaker who made a documentary about Kaufmann’s life. At the age of 15 he was among the last to make it onto one of the “Kindertransport” trains taking German-Jewish children to England. His first novel, “Voices in the Storm,” about a resistance group in Nazi Germany. Enamored by Socialism, he settled in Eastern Germany in the 1950s. Kaufmann is survived by his third wife, Lissy Kreuter, and two daughters from a previous marriage — photographer Rebekka and actress Deborah Kaufmann.